Revanth to lay stone for Rs 3,000 crore HAM road projects in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Roads, Buildings and Transport department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj on Friday instructed officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Nalgonda district on Sunday.

He inspected the arrangements being made at the NG College grounds in Nalgonda district headquarters where the chief minister will be addressing a public meeting.

He also inspected the arrangements being made at Kanagal village where the chief minister will be laying the foundation stone for the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) roads project to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,006 crore.

While reviewing the arrangements being made for the massive public meeting to be held at the NG College grounds, Vikas Raj instructed the officials to ensure that foolproof arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the meeting.

He also asked District Collector B Chandrasekhar and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the public as well. He also enquired with the SP about the details of the helipad set up at the District Police Training Centre.