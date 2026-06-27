Sanjay Jaju appointed chief secretary

HYDERABAD: The state government issued a GO on Friday appointing 1992-batch IAS officer Sanjay Jaju as the next chief secretary.

According to another GO issued by the state government, Jaju will also hold full additional charge (FAC) of the posts of special chief secretary, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) departments. He will also serve as special chief secretary and CEO of the Industry and Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) wing will also remain under his charge.

Jaju is due to retire in 2029.

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During his deputation to the Central government, Sanjay Jaju, who was born on February 26, 1969, in Madhya Pradesh, served as director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from October 2014 to March 2018, additional secretary to the Government of India from 2018 to 2023, and secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in 2024.

He had earlier served as secretary, Electronics, IT and Communications Department in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Other important positions he held before moving to the Centre included commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad from 2005 to July 2007 and commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation from October 2000 to October 2002.