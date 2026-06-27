Telangana HC defers petition against film writer

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has posted to July 8 a writ petition alleging inaction by the Saifabad police in registering an FIR against Rajya Sabha member and noted film writer Vijayendra Prasad over alleged remarks concerning Dr BR Ambedkar.

The petition was filed by social activist Batthula Ram Prasad, who challenged the police decision to close his complaint lodged in February. According to the petitioner, the complaint alleged that Vijayendra Prasad had made derogatory comments against Dr Ambedkar.

However, after conducting a preliminary inquiry, the police concluded that the statements did not reveal any intention to insult and declined to register a criminal case.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that the police action was contrary to Section 18A of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which restricts the scope for preliminary inquiries in such matters.

He further submitted that a growing tendency to treat complaints made by members of vulnerable communities with suspicion, while influential individuals avoid prosecution, undermines the object of the special legislation.