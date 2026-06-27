Telangana unveils roadmap for AI in primary school learning

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department has launched a comprehensive roadmap to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into primary education while strengthening foundational learning.
Starting in the 2026-27 academic year, students in Classes 3 to 5 will participate in AI-assisted learning sessions.
This initiative is part of the state’s revamped Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, which has also been made mandatory for private schools for the first time starting this academic year.
Under the new timetable, children will spend 80 minutes every week using AI-powered tools to improve their skills in Mathematics, Telugu and English. Each subject will feature two 20-minute practice sessions per week, conducted in school computer laboratories with teacher support.
These AI-based sessions are designed to complement regular classroom teaching by offering personalised, level-based practice rather than replacing traditional teacher instruction. The AI component will be implemented through AXL, an FLN platform developed by the Telangana Government in partnership with the EkStep Foundation.
This platform provides children with a safe, feedback-driven environment where they can strengthen their reading and numeracy skills at their own pace. The FLN programme, which covered 1,640 government schools and over 22,000 students during 2025-26, has been expanded to over 3,000 schools this academic year.
In another significant policy decision, senior education officials confirmed that the FLN programme now extends to all private schools. “This mandate makes foundational learning compulsory for students from Classes 1 to 5 across all school managements, ensuring that every child attains age-appropriate competencies in reading, writing, and mathematics.
To bridge existing learning gaps, schools will host a daily Learning Enrichment Period from 3pm to 4pm. During this hour, teachers will provide remedial instruction, organise peer-learning groups, and offer targeted academic support to students who need extra help,” the official said.
Progress will be tracked through a new three-stage assessment system featuring a baseline test in July, a midline test in November, and an endline test in March. All student performance data will be uploaded to the School Education App to facilitate continuous monitoring, identify immediate learning gaps, and support evidence-based academic planning.