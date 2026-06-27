Telangana unveils roadmap for AI in primary school learning

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department has launched a comprehensive roadmap to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into primary education while strengthening foundational learning.

Starting in the 2026-27 academic year, students in Classes 3 to 5 will participate in AI-assisted learning sessions.

This initiative is part of the state’s revamped Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, which has also been made mandatory for private schools for the first time starting this academic year.

Under the new timetable, children will spend 80 minutes every week using AI-powered tools to improve their skills in Mathematics, Telugu and English. Each subject will feature two 20-minute practice sessions per week, conducted in school computer laboratories with teacher support.

These AI-based sessions are designed to complement regular classroom teaching by offering personalised, level-based practice rather than replacing traditional teacher instruction. The AI component will be implemented through AXL, an FLN platform developed by the Telangana Government in partnership with the EkStep Foundation.

This platform provides children with a safe, feedback-driven environment where they can strengthen their reading and numeracy skills at their own pace. The FLN programme, which covered 1,640 government schools and over 22,000 students during 2025-26, has been expanded to over 3,000 schools this academic year.