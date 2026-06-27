TPCC appoints panel to monitor SIR process

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud constituted a Special Intensive Revision Monitoring Committee to coordinate with the Election Commission and to oversee the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Telangana.

As part of the new appointments, Pulipati Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee. He will be responsible for coordinating with the Election Commission on all matters related to the SIR process. Gampa Venu Gopal has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Congress’ administrative processes related to the exercise.

The TPCC has also appointed Lok Sabha segment-wise control room coordinators to monitor the revision process across all parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The appointed coordinators are Kolkunda Santhosh (Adilabad), Shashi Bhushan Kache (Peddapalli), Maddela Santhosh Kumar (Karimnagar), Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Nizamabad), Juluru Dhanalakshmi (Zaheerabad), GV Vennela (Medak), Subrahmanya Ponnada (Malkajgiri), M Raghavendra Reddy (Secunderabad), Achyutha Yadav (Hyderabad), S Jagadishwar Rao (Chevella), T Revathi Goud (Mahbubnagar), Obedullah Kotwal (Nagarkurnool), Kasba Srinivasa Rao (Nalgonda), Bikini Lingam Yadav (Bhongir), Peer Irshad Ahmad Nasir (Warangal), Nuthi Srikanth Goud (Mahbubabad) and Gopishetty Raghavender (Khammam).

According to Rajesh Kumar, the committee members will constantly coordinate with party functionaries — from booth level agents to Assembly and Parliament segment-level leaders during the SIR process. Any issues encountered during the exercise will be promptly brought to the notice of the Election Commission to ensure their timely resolution and to facilitate a smooth and transparent revision process across Telangana, he said.