Viral ‘Excise Diary’ fuels adulterated toddy fears

NIZAMABAD : A handwritten ledger page, allegedly maintained by an excise official and detailing illicit collections from toddy shops, has gone viral on social media. The leaked document, titled “Toddy Monthly,” contains a tabulated breakup of alleged monthly collections from three depots managed by local Toddy Tappers Cooperative Societies.

While the authenticity of the document has not been verified and the Excise Department is yet to issue an official statement, the leak has fuelled public speculation about alleged systemic corruption and bribery.

The development comes days after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a strict crackdown on adulterated toddy and the smuggling of banned substances such as Alprazolam and Diazepam.

The alleged “Excise Diary” has further intensified suspicions that illegal payoffs may be compromising enforcement, allowing adulterated toddy to reach consumers. The Excise Department is already under scrutiny following the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s recent bribery case against Excise Superintendent K Mallareddy.

PAPER LEAK

The leaked document contains a breakup of alleged monthly collections from three depots managed by local Toddy Tappers Cooperative Societies.