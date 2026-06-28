Advocates pay student’s fee; Telangana HC allows her to write exams

The Telangana High Court appreciated senior advocates S Subrahmanyam Sriram and L Ravichander for voluntarily paying the outstanding college fee of a B.Tech third-year student who was unable to afford it after her father’s death.

The matter arose before Justice Juvvadi Sridevi in a writ petition filed by the student after MVSR Engineering College barred her from appearing for semester examinations due to non-payment of fees.

After the advocates offered to clear the balance amount, the court directed Osmania University and the college to restore the student’s name on the examination portal, accept the examination fee and permit her to appear for the remaining semester examinations.