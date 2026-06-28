From nearly dropping out of school to changing lives

HYDERABAD: Years ago, Sreenivasa Prasad Rao Sarvaraju nearly had to give up his education because his family could not afford it. Today, better known as Amma Sreenivas, he is helping more than 150 children find opportunities that once seemed out of reach for him.

Growing up in a remote village near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Sreenivas’ education almost came to an end after Class six. There was no high school nearby, transport was scarce and his parents, struggling to make ends meet.

“My education stopped because my family simply couldn’t manage the expenses. But friends, relatives and well-wishers came forward to help me. Their kindness changed my life,” Sreenivas recalls while speaking to TNIE.

His uncle eventually brought him to Nellore so he could continue his education. Even then, survival was a daily struggle. Sharing a tiny rented room with his sisters, the siblings collected old newspapers, made paper covers for medical shops and took up odd jobs to pay rent, buy books and stay in school.

“There were days when we didn’t know how we would manage the next meal. But we believed education was the only way to change our future,” he says.

After graduating, Sreenivas joined a corporate company to support his parents and siblings. Yet, he never forgot those who had helped him. Every month, he quietly set aside Rs 100 or Rs 200 from his salary for social causes. His first major contribution was donating half of his annual bonus to an organisation working for the visually impaired.

A turning point came on New Year’s Day in 2008. Instead of celebrating with friends, he persuaded them to spend the day at an orphanage. What began as a simple visit soon grew into the Amma Social Welfare Association, a volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to education and community service.