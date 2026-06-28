How Telangana girls beat the odds in ‘Mini Brazil’

HYDERABAD: Years ago, a young girl stood on the edge of a dusty football ground in Valluvar Nagar, waiting for someone to let her play. Most days, she was told there were no girls on the field and that she should go home. She stayed anyway. When she finally got her chance, she made sure it counted.

Today, on the same ground in Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, nearly 90 boys chase a football every evening. Scattered among them are around seven to 10 girls. Their numbers may still be small, but they represent a quiet shift in a neighbourhood where football has long been more than just a game.

Valluvar Nagar, home to a large Tamil-speaking community, is known in football circles as “Mini Brazil”. The nickname reflects a passion for football that has been passed down through generations. Parents introduce the game to their children, former players return to coach youngsters, and football conversations flow easily from homes to street corners.

That passion is perhaps most visible whenever a FIFA World Cup comes around. Streets are lined with the flags of Argentina,Brazil and Portugal, giant flex banners and cut-outs appear across the locality, and residents gather around big screens to cheer for their favourite teams.

Now, football culture is slowly making room for a new generation of players. Alongside the boys who have long dominated the field, a growing number of girls are finding their place,inspired by one player who refused to stay on the sidelines.

The girl who changed the game

Before she became a national-level footballer, Ranganathan Keshwardhini, better known as Mary, was simply a young girl who loved watching others play. She would stand near the boundary as older boys played cricket. When she told her father she wanted to play cricket,he encouraged her to try football instead.