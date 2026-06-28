Karimnagar schools launch lead safety drive to protect children from toxic exposure

KARIMNAGAR: Protecting children sometimes begins with a classroom conversation. That is exactly what Envision International and Foundation for Quality India hope to achieve through India’s Lead Safe Project, launched in one government and one private school in Karimnagar to help people prevent lead exposure.

Lead is an invisible, odourless toxin found in contaminated water, food, household dust, certain paints and industrial emissions. Children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable, as lead remains in the body once absorbed and can affect a developing brain.

The organisations believe awareness is the first line of defence. By taking the conversation into classrooms, they hope to equip families with the knowledge.

“There is an urgent need for awareness among teachers, parents and children. Lead exposure is silent, preventable and devastating, and the schools of Karimnagar have today shown the courage to be on the right side of this issue,” said Venkatesh Thuppil, CEO, Foundation for Quality India.

“Children everywhere deserve to grow, learn and reach their full potential, free from preventable harm. Lead is not an invisible problem we must accept. It is a fixable problem we must address, starting right here in Karimnagar,” said Sowmya Nandyala, founder, Envision International.