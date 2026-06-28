Nitin Nabin’s visit will energise Telangana unit: BJP

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its efforts to strengthen its organisational base in Telangana, with the three-day visit of the party’s national president Nitin Nabin starting from Sunday with an aim to injecting fresh momentum into the state unit.

To ensure the success of party’s national president’s visit, the state leadership has assigned responsibilities to various leaders.

On Saturday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, accompanied by Telangana in-charge Abhay Patil, MP Rekha Sharma and other senior party leaders, inspected the arrangements for the “Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelanam” at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally. The meeting will be attended by booth-level presidents, booth agents, BLA-2s, state executive members and key city leaders from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri and Cyberabad limits.

Ramchander Rao said that although Nabin had visited Telangana earlier, this would be the first time he would participate in a party event of this scale in Hyderabad.