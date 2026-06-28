Nitin Nabin’s visit will energise Telangana unit: BJP

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its efforts to strengthen its organisational base in Telangana, with the three-day visit of the party’s national president Nitin Nabin starting from Sunday with an aim to injecting fresh momentum into the state unit.
To ensure the success of party’s national president’s visit, the state leadership has assigned responsibilities to various leaders.
On Saturday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, accompanied by Telangana in-charge Abhay Patil, MP Rekha Sharma and other senior party leaders, inspected the arrangements for the “Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelanam” at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally. The meeting will be attended by booth-level presidents, booth agents, BLA-2s, state executive members and key city leaders from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri and Cyberabad limits.
Ramchander Rao said that although Nabin had visited Telangana earlier, this would be the first time he would participate in a party event of this scale in Hyderabad.
He said the visit would infuse new energy into the party cadre and that the BJP national president would deliver a clear political message to the people of Telangana.
He said the programme was not confined to GHMC or Hyderabad city alone but marked the beginning of a new political phase for the BJP in Telangana. From Hyderabad, the party would chart a new direction to strengthen its organisation across the state, he added.
Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Ramchander Rao said the BJP would register a resounding victory in the three key urban regions of GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad.
He asserted that even if the MIM, Congress and BRS joined hands, they would not be able to stop the BJP, adding that the people had fully understood the true colours of the three parties.