People walked out of KTR meet despite his pleas: MLA

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA from Parigi T Ram Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged that the previous BRS government had failed to fulfil its promises despite ruling Telangana for a decade.

Addressing the media at the CLP office here, he said the public response to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s meeting in Parigi on Friday was disappointing, claiming that people began leaving the venue midway through the event. He alleged that despite KTR’s attempts to persuade the audience to stay, many continued to leave.

The MLA further alleged that the previous BRS government had promised to establish 100-bed hospitals in every constituency and provide double-bedroom houses to every poor family, but failed to implement either promise effectively. In contrast, he said, the present Congress government is sanctioning lakhs of Indiramma houses across Telangana.

He also accused the previous government of failing to initiate the Lakshmidevulapalle project in Parigi, claiming that not even preliminary works had been taken up. In contrast, he said, the Congress government had already initiated land acquisition for the project, which would benefit people in the constituency.

Referring to the four-lane road project from Appa Junction to Manneguda, Ram Mohan alleged that the previous government had failed to resolve issues related to the National Green Tribunal, resulting in the project remaining pending. He said that after the Congress assumed power, the `1,000-crore project has been progressing rapidly.