PV Narasimha Rao-inspired library in Delhi to preserve legacy of all PMs

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash on Saturday said the Pradhanamantri Sangrahalaya, inaugurated on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in Delhi, would serve as a unique repository documenting the contributions of every prime minister who has led independent India.

Speaking after inaugurating the library, Subash, who is also a grandson of PV, said the initiative was conceived by family members to preserve the achievements and legacy of all prime ministers for future generations. He said the library aims to provide a common platform showcasing the contributions of every prime minister, irrespective of political affiliation, to India’s nation-building journey.

Highlighting the legacy of PV, India’s ninth prime minister, Subash said his leadership during the 1991 economic crisis transformed the country’s future through landmark economic reforms. He noted that PV’s decisive leadership rescued India from a severe balance-of-payments crisis and laid the foundation for the country’s emergence as a major global economy.

Describing PV as a distinguished scholar, administrator, polyglot, writer and committed nationalist, Subash said his contributions deserve greater recognition in India’s historical narrative. He also observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PV’s contributions have received wider national recognition.

He said the Pradhanamantri Sangrahalaya would function as a living institution dedicated to preserving India’s democratic and political heritage.

The event was attended by Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML), and Priyanka Mishra, CEO of Teen Murti Bhavan.