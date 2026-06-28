Retd IAS officer is Telangana RERA chief

HYDERABAD: The state government has appointed retired IAS officer K S Sreenivasa Raju as the chairperson of the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Raju’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture as Telangana’s real estate sector continues to witness robust residential and commercial growth. As the regulator, TG-RERA plays a key role in ensuring transparency, promoting compliance, safeguarding the interests of homebuyers and fostering a fair and accountable real estate ecosystem across the state.

A 1999-batch IAS officer, Raju is best known for his long tenure as joint executive officer of the TTD.

Raju served as principal secretary to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from May 2025. Earlier, he was appointed as the government’s adviser on Infrastructure and Projects in July 2024.

In a separate order, the MAUD Department appointed retired IRS officer Vemula Sreekar as the technical/administrative member of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.