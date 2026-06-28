Rs 540 crore facelift begins at Bhadrachalam temple

KHAMMAM: Restoring a centuries-old temple is as much about preserving faith as it is about conserving heritage. That is the approach being followed at the historic Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, where restoration works began on Saturday with traditional Vedic rituals and chanting in accordance with Agama Shastra.
The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 540 crore to redevelop the temple and the surrounding Mada streets, with the vision of transforming Bhadrachalam into a modern Temple City while preserving its spiritual and architectural legacy. The project was inaugurated by Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, District Collector Ankith, sub-collector Mrunal Shrestha and Vedic scholars.
The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the annual Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam. While Rs 350 crore has been released in the first phase, works worth Rs 200 crore have now commenced.
Even as the restoration progresses, devotees will continue to have uninterrupted darshan, daily rituals, poojas and other religious services. The MLA expressed confidence that the entire project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu in June 2027.
Calling the temple a symbol of India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, District Collector Ankith directed officials to carry out the restoration under the guidance of Vedic scholars and Agama experts so that the temple’s sanctity and traditional architecture remain untouched.
He also instructed departments to work together to ensure smooth queue management, drinking water, sanitation, security and other facilities, while maintaining high construction standards and completing the project within the stipulated timeframe.