Rs 540 crore facelift begins at Bhadrachalam temple

KHAMMAM: Restoring a centuries-old temple is as much about preserving faith as it is about conserving heritage. That is the approach being followed at the historic Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, where restoration works began on Saturday with traditional Vedic rituals and chanting in accordance with Agama Shastra.

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 540 crore to redevelop the temple and the surrounding Mada streets, with the vision of transforming Bhadrachalam into a modern Temple City while preserving its spiritual and architectural legacy. The project was inaugurated by Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, District Collector Ankith, sub-collector Mrunal Shrestha and Vedic scholars.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the annual Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyanam. While Rs 350 crore has been released in the first phase, works worth Rs 200 crore have now commenced.