SBI agrees to give up its claim on Raidurg land

HYDERABAD: The state government and the State Bank of India (SBI) have reached an amicable settlement in the Raidurg land dispute, with the bank agreeing to the alternative proposals put forward by the government. As part of the agreement, SBI will withdraw its petition pending before the Telangana High Court.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday, following earlier discussions between the two sides on June 22.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and attended by Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania, TGIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director K Shashanka, and SBI officials, including GS Rana, DBD & CDO, Neelesh Dwivedi, Chief General Manager (Telangana), and AGM G Poovazhagi.

An SBI team had visited the alternative sites suggested by the state government on June 23 before accepting the proposal.