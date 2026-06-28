Telangana government restricts extension of Indiramma house slabs

HYDERABAD: In the wake of beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme extending the slabs of their houses by up to eight feet, the state government has restricted the maximum slab extension to three feet.

On Saturday, Housing Department Special Secretary VP Gautham issued orders, permitting slab extensions of only up to three feet on the front side and one foot on the remaining three sides. For instance, if the plinth area is 600 sq ft, the total slab area should not exceed 750 sq ft. Similarly, if the plinth area is 400 sq ft, the slab area should not exceed 500 sq ft.

The orders directed officials concerned to encourage beneficiaries to opt for sunshades (chajjas) over doors and windows to protect the openings from rain and direct sunlight, instead of extending the RCC slab on all sides. Where additional shade is required in front of the house, beneficiaries should be encouraged to install GI sheet-based extensions instead of extending the RCC slab, the orders said.

The revised instructions will apply to houses that are currently at the grounding stage or have not yet been grounded.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the orders stated that the unnecessary increase in slab area was leading to substantial additional construction costs, forcing beneficiaries to either borrow from private lenders or halt construction midway due to financial constraints.

“This situation defeats the core objective of the government to provide subsidised housing to shelterless poor families. Therefore, there is a need to define and restrict the maximum slab area to prevent cost escalation, avoid a debt trap for beneficiaries and facilitate completion of houses within the sanctioned financial assistance,” the orders said.