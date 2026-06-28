Telangana HC junks land dispute plea, imposes Rs 10K costs

The Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by one Syed Abdul Khalid over a land dispute in Banjara Hills, holding that he had suppressed material facts and misrepresented documents. Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty imposed costs of Rs 10,000, payable to the High Court Legal Services Committee within two weeks.

The petitioner claimed possession over 4,865 sq yd and challenged the erection of a government signboard on the land. The state maintained that the signboard stood on separate government land.

A joint survey confirmed that the petitioner’s claimed land and the government land were distinct. The court found that the petitioner relied on an unregistered document that did not confer title and dismissed both the writ petition and the connected contempt case.