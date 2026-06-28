Telangana schoolkids learn about legal rights and safety

KARIMNAGAR: An awareness programme on “Child-Friendly Legal Services” was organised for students of the Government High School at Mankammathota (Dhangarwadi) in Karimnagar on Saturday under the aegis of the Karimnagar District Legal Services Authority.

The programme aimed to educate students about their legal rights and the support mechanisms available for their protection and welfare.

It was conducted by the Juvenile Legal Services Wing under the directions of the the Authority’s Chairman and District Principal Judge, S Shiva Kumar, and the guidance of its Secretary and Judge, K Rani.

Panel lawyers, including Chitti Chandra Prakash Reddy, addressed the students and created awareness about children’s rights, child safety, free legal aid services, prevention of child marriages, legal protection available to acid attack victims, and important provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012.