Telangana schools turn inspections into interactive classrooms

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: The blackboard has become the new report card. Instead of spending most of their time checking attendance registers and infrastructure, officials visiting government schools across Telangana are increasingly stepping into classrooms, asking students questions and observing how teachers bring lessons to life.
Following the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, district collectors and senior Education department officials have stepped up visits to government schools, shifting the focus from checking records to observing how well students learn and teachers teach.
In Nizamabad, District Collector Ila Tripathi’s school visits often feel more like interactive classroom sessions than inspections. Students who answer correctly are rewarded with chocolates, books and other gifts, while she quietly observes teaching methods and encourages children to focus on understanding, not just marks.
Kamareddy is following a similar model, with District Collector Ashish Sangwan and senior officials regularly stepping into classrooms to interact with students and help teachers strengthen learning.
Teachers say the new approach has encouraged them to prepare more thoroughly, revise concepts regularly and make lessons more interactive. “We completed our teacher education several years ago, but these inspections motivate us to continuously update our teaching methods,” said a government school teacher.
The change is visible beyond inspection days. Many schools now conduct daily classroom assessments, weekly tests and regular question-and-answer sessions, encouraging students to explain concepts in their own words instead of simply memorising them.
District Educational Officer P Ashok says the department is using the summer break to strengthen students’ academic foundations well before the new academic year begins. “We are using the summer break to stay a step ahead. Students have revised the Class IX syllabus, started Class X lessons and are attending special classes with strong support from parents. Our goal is to achieve a 100% pass percentage in the 2026-27 SSC examinations,” he says.
Education experts believe the focus has shifted from checking records to strengthening classroom learning, making every inspection an opportunity to recognise good teaching, improve learning and encourage students to participate with confidence.