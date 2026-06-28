Telangana schools turn inspections into interactive classrooms

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: The blackboard has become the new report card. Instead of spending most of their time checking attendance registers and infrastructure, officials visiting government schools across Telangana are increasingly stepping into classrooms, asking students questions and observing how teachers bring lessons to life.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, district collectors and senior Education department officials have stepped up visits to government schools, shifting the focus from checking records to observing how well students learn and teachers teach.

In Nizamabad, District Collector Ila Tripathi’s school visits often feel more like interactive classroom sessions than inspections. Students who answer correctly are rewarded with chocolates, books and other gifts, while she quietly observes teaching methods and encourages children to focus on understanding, not just marks.

Kamareddy is following a similar model, with District Collector Ashish Sangwan and senior officials regularly stepping into classrooms to interact with students and help teachers strengthen learning.

Teachers say the new approach has encouraged them to prepare more thoroughly, revise concepts regularly and make lessons more interactive. “We completed our teacher education several years ago, but these inspections motivate us to continuously update our teaching methods,” said a government school teacher.