Telangana to reach out to non-BJP ruled states on GRAM G

HYDERABAD: Even as civil society organisations urged the state government to enact its own employment guarantee law instead of adopting the Union government’s proposed framework, the Cabinet sub-committee set up by the state to examine the VB GRAM G Act has decided to reach out to non-BJP-ruled states to explore coordinated legal and political action.

The state Cabinet is expected to take a decision on July 2 on whether Telangana should adopt the Centre’s framework, enact its own legislation, move the Supreme Court, or pursue a combination of legal and administrative measures.

The sub-committee, headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, proposed consultations with the chief ministers of Karnataka and Kerala to assess whether the two states would be willing to pursue a common legal strategy or other coordinated measures to protect the powers and financial interests of states.

The meeting was attended in person by Panchayati Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), while Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy participated virtually.

During the meeting, members of the sub-committee maintained that the proposed law infringes upon the constitutional powers of states and contains several provisions that may not withstand judicial scrutiny. Legal experts informed the panel that they had identified multiple constitutional issues that could form the basis of a challenge before the Supreme Court.

The committee also discussed whether Telangana should challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court instead of implementing it in line with the Union government’s guidelines.

Representatives of nearly 20 civil society organisations who attended the meeting criticised the Union government for introducing sweeping changes without consulting state governments.