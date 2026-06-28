US President Trump thanks India for road name in Hyderabad, says ‘honoured’

HYDERABAD: US President Donald Trump has thanked India after a road in Hyderabad was named after him.

On Saturday, Trump shared a post on the social media platform Truth Social featuring photographs from the inauguration of Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

The photographs show Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque.

Sharing the photographs, Trump wrote: “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank You!”

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that key roads in the city would be named after globally recognised companies and prominent personalities. Following this, the Telangana government named the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue.

Vikramarka unveiled the plaque on June 24, coinciding with 250th anniversary of US Independence. US President Donald Trump has thanked India after a road in Hyderabad was named after him.

On Saturday, Trump shared a post on the social media platform Truth Social featuring photographs from the inauguration of Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

The photographs show Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque.

Sharing the photographs, Trump wrote: “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank You!”

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that key roads in the city would be named after globally recognised companies and prominent personalities. Following this, the Telangana government named the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue.

Vikramarka unveiled the plaque on June 24, coinciding with 250th anniversary of US Independence.