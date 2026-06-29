BRS leader Harish Rao dares Telangana CM Revanth to dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate

SIDDIPET: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claiming that he had “buried the BRS”, Siddpet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday dared the former to dissolve the Assembly and go for fresh elections.

“Let us go for fresh elections and see whom the people give their mandate to,” the BRS leader said.

“Revanth Reddy can’t keep diverting the attention of the people from his failures by criticising the BRS. Even if we are threatened or false cases are foisted against us, we will continue to question this government over its failures,” he added.

The former minister alleged that the chief minister was lowering his status by raising nonsensical issues. “The chief minister is unable to respond to irrigation issues raised by me. That is why he is passing personal comments against me,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of BRS workers in Siddipet on SIR, Harish Rao recalled that he questioned whether Revanth, who attended a meeting with CMs of neighbouring states in Karnataka recently, could protect Telangana’s rights in Krishna waters. “But the chief minister failed to give a direct reply. He is trying to escape from his responsibility with his insulting comments on my height, calling me thati chettu (palmyra tree),” he said.

“Revanth Reddy, you are talking like this because your thoughts and your intellect are small,” he retorted.