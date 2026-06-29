Case registered against private school in Telangana after parents allege Hindi teacher taught Urdu 'without permission'

After protests from the BJP and some Hindu organisations accusing the Hindi teacher at a private school in Nizamabad of teaching Urdu without permission, the police have registered a case against the school management.

The police have also registered a separate case against the protesters based on the school management's complaint alleging they trespassed into the institution and carried out an attack.

A viral video also shows the protesters arguing with the school staff and attacking them.

The police action against the institution followed a complaint lodged by the Tahsildar of the taluk, Satyanarayana, alleging that Urdu was being taught in the school "without necessary permissions." He also alleged that "namaz (Muslim prayer)" was being taught at the school.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the institution's Correspondent, Principal and the concerned teacher.