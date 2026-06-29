Case registered against private school in Telangana after parents allege Hindi teacher taught Urdu 'without permission'

After protests from the BJP and some Hindu organisations accusing the Hindi teacher at a private school in Nizamabad of teaching Urdu without permission, the police have registered a case against the school management.
The police have also registered a separate case against the protesters based on the school management's complaint alleging they trespassed into the institution and carried out an attack.
A viral video also shows the protesters arguing with the school staff and attacking them.
The police action against the institution followed a complaint lodged by the Tahsildar of the taluk, Satyanarayana, alleging that Urdu was being taught in the school "without necessary permissions." He also alleged that "namaz (Muslim prayer)" was being taught at the school.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the institution's Correspondent, Principal and the concerned teacher.
The Tahsildar, who had visited the school after allegations from parents, said it was preliminarily found that the Hindi teacher was teaching Urdu to primary class students "without any permission from the government."
He further alleged that the Principal had "cooperated in teaching Urdu" after he came to know about it.
A video going viral on social media shows primary class students at the school stating that Urdu is taught to them daily at school, including note-taking exercises.
The education department is also inquiring into the matter.
The campus houses two schools -- Bhavishya Darsini and Bharat Chandra -- in Armoor.
Bhavishya Darsini hosts classes 1 to 7, and Bharat Chandra school handles classes 8 to 10.
(With inputs from PTI)