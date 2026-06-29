KTR warns cops against foisting false cases against BRS leaders

HYDERABAD: Responding to concerns raised by BRS leaders that cases were being registered against them, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that one becomes a big leader if more cases are registered against them. “Do not be afraid. As the working president, I assure you that K Chandrasekhar Rao will return as the chief minister. Police should perform their duty, but they should not resort to ‘overaction’.”

Asking police not to register cases against BRS leaders just because the chief minister asked them to do so, he said that once BRS returns to power, those responsible will have to face the consequences.

Addressing the party workers from Vikarabad, Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders too understood that the BRS would regain power in the state. That was why the Congress has launched a scheme “andinakadiki dochuko” (loot as much as you can), he quipped.

The former minister found fault with State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for claiming that the previous government raised debts indiscriminately. “Those holding the Constitutional posts should not utter such words,” he said, adding that the BRS government took loans and spent them on creating permanent assets like medical colleges and Gurukul buildings.