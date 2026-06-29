Lite byte | Telangana CM's administrative reset signals no room for underperformers

One touch, many goals
This was one move that found the back of the net in more ways than one. The buzz in political circles and babudom is that the chief minister had been waiting for the right moment to shake up both the CMO and the state’s administrative machinery. Sanjay Jaju’s appointment as chief secretary, followed by the transfer of several key officials, is now being read as that reset. The changes are also being seen as a message to officials accused of underperformance. Sources say some officers had been warned more than once but failed to act. The CM has now acted decisively, sending a strong signal across the administration that underperformers can expect to be benched.
Consultant? Consult again
The idea of bringing in a famous political strategist became the latest talking point within a major political party in the state. According to sources, the proposal was raised by a key leader during discussions with the party president. According to insiders, the boss saw little reason to hire outside expertise, arguing that the party already had enough experience and understanding of Telangana's political landscape to chart its own course. The obvious question, sources said, was what an outsider could possibly bring to the table. The leader, however, is said to have highlighted the credentials of the strategist believed to be politically opposed to the present chief minister and the ruling party. In the end, sources said, the leadership advised its leaders to focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, working harder on public issues and relying on the party's own political instincts rather than outside consultants.