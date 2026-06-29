Lite byte | Telangana CM's administrative reset signals no room for underperformers

Consultant? Consult again

The idea of bringing in a famous political strategist became the latest talking point within a major political party in the state. According to sources, the proposal was raised by a key leader during discussions with the party president. According to insiders, the boss saw little reason to hire outside expertise, arguing that the party already had enough experience and understanding of Telangana's political landscape to chart its own course. The obvious question, sources said, was what an outsider could possibly bring to the table. The leader, however, is said to have highlighted the credentials of the strategist believed to be politically opposed to the present chief minister and the ruling party. In the end, sources said, the leadership advised its leaders to focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, working harder on public issues and relying on the party's own political instincts rather than outside consultants.