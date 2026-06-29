More rain on the horizon: IMD issues heavy rain alert for parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Telangana over the next three days, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in several districts.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, isolated places are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30, while most parts of Telangana are expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Maripeda in Mahabubabad district recorded the state’s highest rainfall of 8 cm during the last 24 hours.

The IMD attributed the wet spell to multiple weather systems, including an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Telangana and adjoining areas and three troughs extending across central and southern India, which are expected to keep conditions favourable for widespread rainfall over the next few days.