No one wants BRS back in power: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BRS, accusing it of misrule during its 10-year tenure. He described former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Papala Bairavudu” and referred to former ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao as “wolves.”

Addressing a public meeting in Nalgonda, he said, “BRS leaders are saying the Congress government should step down and Papala Bairavudu should return. Why should we step down? Should we resign for undertaking the state’s development? Should we step down for issuing ration cards, sanctioning Indiramma houses and distributing superfine rice?”

Terming Harish and KTR as “wolves”, the chief minister said, “Two persons are roaming around Telangana like wolves. They claim that people want the BRS to return to power. No one wants that. Only your family wants it. People have socially boycotted your family.

If anyone talks about the BRS, they will only talk about its history, not its future. No one in KCR’s family speaks the truth. No matter how many lies you tell, the people of Telangana will not believe you. They will not forgive you. The Congress will remain in power until 2034.”