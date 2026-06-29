Rare Kaala Bhairava sculpture lies neglected in Telangana's Kanakagiri Hills

KHAMMAM: Tucked away in the dense forests of the Kanakagiri Hills near Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is a 600 to 800-year-old sculpture that few know about and even fewer have worked to preserve.
The ancient idol of Hasthala Veeranna, regarded as one of the country’s rarest depictions of Kaala Bhairava, has remained neglected for decades, with researchers urging the state government to protect the monument.
Carved on a massive boulder, the sculpture is locally worshipped as Hasthala Veeranna. The deity is depicted with 18 hands, each holding a different weapon, along with jwalakesha (flaming hair) and a kapaala mekhala (belt of skulls), showcasing the extraordinary craftsmanship of medieval sculptors. Researchers believe the monument deserves protection so its historical and cultural significance can be preserved for future generations.
Reaching the site is no easy task. A five-kilometre trek through dense forest beyond Bendalapadu village, crossing three perennial streams that continue to flow even during peak summer, leads visitors to the lush hill where the majestic sculpture is the first landmark to greet pilgrims.
While researcher Karipe Rajkumar said the sculpture belongs to the 12th-century Kakatiya era, other experts believe it belongs to the 14th century. “The idol is exceptionally rare. No similar carving has been reported anywhere in Telangana. Sculpted on a massive boulder, the figure has 18 arms, each holding a different weapon, symbolising the protection of nature and the surrounding wildlife.”
Located about three kilometres before the hilltop Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, Hasthala Veeranna is revered as the guardian deity of the shrine. The sculpture portrays the deity in the tribhanga posture with flaming hair, a garland of skulls around the neck, a skull belt around the waist and ornate ear ornaments.
Rajkumar said, “Despite its remarkable history, this monument has remained neglected for decades. I appeal to the government to protect and develop the site so that future generations can understand its historical, cultural and archaeological significance.”