Rare Kaala Bhairava sculpture lies neglected in Telangana's Kanakagiri Hills

KHAMMAM: Tucked away in the dense forests of the Kanakagiri Hills near Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is a 600 to 800-year-old sculpture that few know about and even fewer have worked to preserve.

The ancient idol of Hasthala Veeranna, regarded as one of the country’s rarest depictions of Kaala Bhairava, has remained neglected for decades, with researchers urging the state government to protect the monument.

Carved on a massive boulder, the sculpture is locally worshipped as Hasthala Veeranna. The deity is depicted with 18 hands, each holding a different weapon, along with jwalakesha (flaming hair) and a kapaala mekhala (belt of skulls), showcasing the extraordinary craftsmanship of medieval sculptors. Researchers believe the monument deserves protection so its historical and cultural significance can be preserved for future generations.

Reaching the site is no easy task. A five-kilometre trek through dense forest beyond Bendalapadu village, crossing three perennial streams that continue to flow even during peak summer, leads visitors to the lush hill where the majestic sculpture is the first landmark to greet pilgrims.