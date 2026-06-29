Strawberry Moon to light up Telangana skies this evening

HYDERABAD: Stargazers across Telangana are in for a celestial treat as the annual Strawberry Moon is said to grace the night sky on June 29 and June 30.

Although the moon will reach its full illumination at 5.27am on June 30, the most spectacular views will happen shortly after moonrise on June 29 evening, when it will appear in striking shades of amber, honey-gold and warm orange.

The name strawberry moon originates from native American harvest calendars, marking the peak ripening season for strawberries.

This event also marks the final “micromoon” of the year. Because the moon reaches one of its farthest points from Earth this month, it will appear roughly 10% smaller and 15% dimmer than an average full moon.

The prime viewing window is between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday, when the golden glow will be most vivid.