Telangana dream still remains unfulfilled: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

TG benefited from Centre’s initiatives: BJP

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also attended a meeting of booth-level presidents and booth-level officers (BLOs) along with BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government had ensured that Telangana received its due share in the country’s development over the past 12 years. He said poor families in the state had benefited from major welfare initiatives, including lifting 25 crore people out of poverty and extending healthcare coverage to 60 crore beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Stressing the importance of grassroots organisation, Nabin said winning elections begins with winning every booth. He urged booth presidents and party workers to visit every household, explain the BJP’s ideology and governance model, and ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled in the electoral rolls.

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Nabin said the Iron Man’s decisive leadership shaped the future of Hyderabad and Telangana and laid the foundation for the vision of “One India, Excellent India” being advanced by Prime Minister Modi. He also paid homage to BJP workers in Telangana for their years of struggle and dedication, expressing confidence that the party cadre would transform the political future of “Bhagyanagar” through its commitment and hard work.

Recalling the role of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj in the Telangana statehood movement, Nabin said she had strongly advocated the state formation in Parliament without considering electoral gains, giving priority only to the aspirations of the people.

Rejecting claims that the BJP is a new political force in Telangana, Nabin said that when the party was founded in 1980, one of its two Lok Sabha victories in the 1984 general elections came from Telangana. “The trust of the people of Telangana has been with us since then,” he said, adding that the BJP shares a relationship of struggle, trust and respect with the people of the state.

Targeting the BRS and Congress, Nabin alleged that both parties are politically dependent on the AIMIM, while asserting that the BJP derives its strength solely from the people of Telangana.

We will replicate West Bengal victory in TG: Nabin

Drawing a parallel with West Bengal, Nabin said that despite numerous obstacles and political challenges, the BJP had fought relentlessly and achieved significant success there. He expressed confidence that a similar political transformation could be replicated in Telangana.

Referring to BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal, Nabin said the strategist who played a key role in strengthening the party in West Bengal is now overseeing the BJP’s organisational efforts in Telangana. He urged party leaders and workers to work harder and prepare a comprehensive strategy to ensure the party’s victory in the state.