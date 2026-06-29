Telangana govt plans comprehensive modernisation of Nagarjunasagar project

NALGONDA: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday revealed that the state government plans to undertake the comprehensive modernisation of the Nagarjunasagar project. Speaking during the public meeting, addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here, the minister said that equal priority would be accorded to the modernisation of the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal as well as its distributory network.

The modernisation would significantly improve irrigation efficiency, reduce transmission losses and ensure dependable water supply to nearly 6.4 lakh acres of ayacut, substantially enhancing agricultural productivity across the command area, he said.

“The Congress government is scripting a new chapter in the history of south Telangana. The erstwhile Nalgonda district would no longer be remembered for drought and fluoride, but for prosperous farmers, secured drinking water and thriving agriculture,” he added.

Uttam said that the government has decided to permanently resolve the drought, fluoride contamination and migration issues of Nalgonda by ensuring reliable irrigation and safe drinking water to every household.

He assured that Alimineti Madhava Reddy-Srisailam Left Bank Canal (AMR-SLBC) would be completed during the current term of the Congress government. It would utilise 30 tmcft Krishna waters to irrigate nearly four lakh acres while providing safe drinking water to 516 fluoride-affected villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, he said.

The minister further said that the state government resolved critical technical issues, engaged the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to undertake advanced helicopter-based electromagnetic surveys and brought the country’s leading experts on board for the SLBC project.

He also said that the government accorded to priority to the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and expedited the process of giving required clearances. “Once completed, the Dindi project would irrigate 3.61 lakh acres,” he said.