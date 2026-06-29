Telangana to make field experience mandatory, credit-based component of undergraduate grading.

HYDERABAD: Imagine earning college credits not just by sitting in classrooms or writing exams, but by working with local communities, interning with industries, conducting field studies or solving real-world problems. That is the direction higher education in Telangana is set to take from the 2026–27 academic year.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is preparing to roll out a new experiential learning framework that will make practical learning a mandatory, credit-based component of undergraduate education. The framework will also be introduced for postgraduate and doctoral programmes, signalling a shift towards learning beyond the classroom.

For years, internships and community service have largely been treated as optional add-ons. Under the proposed framework, however, these activities will carry academic credits and contribute to students’ overall grades, giving experiential learning the same importance as classroom instruction.

Speaking to TNIE, TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the move is aimed at reconnecting higher education with society.

“The existing education system often leaves students disconnected from real-life societal issues despite earning degrees. Students come to college, complete their courses, obtain degrees and leave.

But where is their connection with society? To address this gap, the council has prepared draft guidelines titled “Experiential Learning: A Game Changer in Higher Education, drawing from global best practices and the principles of the National Education Policy”.