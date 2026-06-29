Telangana's Armoor tense over allegations Hindi teacher taught Urdu

NIZAMABAD: Armoor town remained tense on Monday following protests by BJP activists and members of Hindu organisations over allegations that a Hindi teacher was teaching Urdu to students at a school in Perkit and encouraging them to greet each other by saying “aadaab”.

In a counter-protest, members of Muslim organisations also staged a demonstration condemning the alleged assault on Amir Khan, the school principal. Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy was detained at Bhiknoor while proceeding to participate in the protest. Meanwhile, BJP district president Dinesh Kulachari Patel, along with party activists, took out a rally before submitting a representation to ACP Venkateshwar Reddy, seeking action against the school.

Later in the evening, police arrested BJP town president Mandula Balu for the alleged attack on Amir Khan. A case was registered against him under various Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Saturday, BJP activists protested at Bharath Chandra School in Perkit and allegedly attacked principal Khan.

In view of the prevailing tension, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya prohibited rallies and protests across the Nizamabad Commissionerate limits on June 29 and 30, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.