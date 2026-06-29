Two years on, Kallem textile park in Telangana awaits its first unit

JANGAON: Built with the promise of creating thousands of jobs, the textile park at Kallem village remains eerily quiet. Nearly two years after the infrastructure was completed, not a single power loom unit has begun operations.

Envisioned as a hub for small and medium powerloom units, the textile park has failed to attract investors despite being fully developed.

Of the 465 plots, only 35 weavers have come forward and are awaiting bank loans. Spread across 117 acres, the TGIIC-developed park, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore with a Rs 11.82 crore MSME subsidy from the Union government, was expected to generate large-scale employment.

Speaking to TNIE, TGIIC Warangal Zonal Manager A Swamy said, “Only 35 members have come forward to establish their powerloom units in the textile park and they are waiting for approval of bank loans.

The TGIIC engineering officials have developed the plots, and they are ready for investors to occupy and start their powerloom units. If the textile park starts operations, it will employ 10,000 local youth and indirectly employ another 5,000 persons.”

No jobs, just waiting

For residents, the delay has meant waiting for opportunities that are yet to materialise.

A Kiran Kumar, a resident of Lingala Ghanpur, said, “Local unemployed youth were hopeful of getting employment opportunities in the textile park. Although the textile park was developed two years ago, not a single unit has been established there so far.

The state government should take the initiative to facilitate the establishment of units in the park. Once the units begin operations, residents will get employment opportunities.”