Watt a move! Telangana sarpanch cuts power to houses linked to illegal liquor sales after complaints fail

JANGAON: When repeated complaints and notices failed to shut down alleged belt shops, the sarpanch of Nashkal village in Jangaon district reached for a different switch.

On Sunday, electricity supply to six houses allegedly involved in the illegal sale of liquor was disconnected in what is perhaps one of the more unconventional attempts to curb the trade.

The move comes amid growing frustration among villagers, who say “belt shops” continue to thrive despite repeated complaints to police.

According to residents, as many as seven to 10 “belt shops” operate in a single village, most of them from residential houses. They alleged that police and Excise officials continue to blame each other while the illegal outlets remain open.

Acting on complaints from villagers, Nashkal gram panchayat Sarpanch S Raju first served notices to those allegedly running the “belt shops”, asking them to stop selling liquor. When the alleged sales continued, he ordered the disconnection of electricity to six houses.