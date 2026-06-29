With an eye on 2028 polls, Telangana CM Revanth gears up for strong second-half push

HYDERABAD: As the Congress government enters the second half of its tenure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is believed to be chalking out strategies to help the grand old party retain power in the state.

The chief minister, according to party insiders and those close to him, is looking to build on his government’s performance by intensifying the focus on governance, delivery on promises and political consolidation. The recent bureaucratic reshuffle, sources believe, is a clear indication that his government is entering a “crucial political and administrative phase”.

As the proposed delimitation exercise and the Women’s Reservation Bill are likely to have a significant impact on future elections, all political parties will be looking to assess how these developments could affect their electoral performance and how they should come up with strategies to achieve electoral success.

In view of this, Revanth is likely to accelerate the implementation of welfare programmes and fast-track major projects such as the Metro Rail expansion, Bharat Future City, Warangal airport, Musi river rejuvenation and several other key initiatives, sources say, adding that the appointment of outgoing Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao as an adviser to the chief minister is a step in that direction.

It may be mentioned here that Ramakrishna Rao has been focusing extensively on the aforementioned projects and other priority initiatives.

Sources also add that the incoming Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, who is known for his aggressive and result-oriented working style, is expected to further accelerate project implementation and also expedite matters that are awaiting approval from the Union government.