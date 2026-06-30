30K duplicate votes found in Telangana CM Revanth's constituency, claims TRS leader Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Raising serious questions over the electoral rolls in Telangana, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday alleged that around 33,000 duplicate votes were identified in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the former MLC said that while only around 800 votes were officially deleted, her party’s verification exercise had found nearly 33,000 duplicate votes in the Kodangal segment.

She alleged that the presence of such duplicate votes raises questions about the electoral process and claimed that the chief minister, who won the seat in the last Assembly elections with a margin of around 32,000 votes, may have benefited from these duplicate entries.

Kavitha further alleged that there was a possibility of both “note transfer and vote transfer” from neighbouring Karnataka and demanded that the Election Commission clarify the matter.

Referring to the issue related to actor Prakash Raj, Kavitha said: “He had voter registrations in two places. It took seven years to rectify the duplication.”