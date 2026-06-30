A Durbar standoff in Delhi: When the Nizam of Hyderabad would not step down

HYDERABAD: The most elaborate planning by the British Empire at the height of its power faltered, briefly but visibly, in 1903, when one ruler of a princely state chose to assert his position without a word.

In January 1903, Lord Curzon, Viceroy and Governor-General of India, acting on behalf of the Crown, had summoned the rulers of princely states to Delhi for the Durbar. The event was conceived as a display of Imperial order. Every arrival, procession and gesture was planned. Princes from across India were to descend from their trains, walk across the platform, and take their place in a carefully arranged ceremonial sequence.

One of them did not.

When Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, arrived in his private railway saloon, he was informed of the protocol: he would step down and walk to his waiting elephant. The Nizam declined. He remained inside his carriage.

There was no exchange, no raised voice, no visible defiance. He simply did not move.

What followed is preserved not in official dispatches but in memoirs and private papers. Minutes passed into hours. Officials, already tasked with maintaining the pace of a large imperial gathering, waited. The sequence, designed to proceed without interruption, stalled.

Later administrative recollections convey the unease. One ICS officer described it as “a situation of no little embarrassment, His Highness declining to alight under the conditions arranged.” Another wrote that “the programme, so carefully constructed, was for a time held in abeyance by a single refusal.”

The phrasing is measured, but the difficulty is clear. A durbar intended to demonstrate order had been interrupted by inaction.