Adhere to SIR rules or face action: Telangana CEO to BLOs

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana C Sudarshan Reddy on Monday reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 through a video conference with District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and other election officials.

The CEO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election authorities had successfully distributed nearly 1.73 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) to voters within just four days. He urged officials to maintain the same momentum and ensure 100 per cent distribution of the forms within the stipulated timeline.

Sudarshan Reddy directed DEOs to personally motivate and support BLOs in completing the exercise. He stressed that BLOs must strictly adhere to the prescribed rules and responsibilities, warning that any violations would invite stringent action under the law.

He also urged political parties and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to actively participate in the SIR process and discharge their responsibilities effectively to ensure a transparent and inclusive revision of the electoral rolls. BLOs were instructed to assist electors in accurately filling out the Enumeration Forms and ensure 100 per cent voter outreach.

The CEO directed DEOs, EROs, AEROs and BLO supervisors to provide continuous field-level support and promptly resolve issues faced by BLOs.

Sudarshan Reddy further instructed AEROs and EROs to undertake extensive field visits, strengthen public outreach, intensify voter awareness campaigns, and promote the Voter Helpline 1950 as well as local help desk numbers.

He also directed them to closely monitor daily voter awareness activities, ensure regular updates on social media platforms, and document field visits undertaken by officials.

To further improve the quality and efficiency of the revision process, the CEO asked DEOs to organise another round of training for BLOs, focusing on assisting electors in accurately filling out Enumeration Forms and facilitating their digitisation.