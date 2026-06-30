Centre created environment of security for tribals: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

HANAMKONDA: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said that the saffron party-led Union government has been working to end Naxalism in the country to fulfil the desire of tribal communities to have own governance in their jungles (forests).

As part of his three-day tour of Telangana, Nabin visited the Hanamkonda district and interacted with the tribal community leaders.

Addressing the tribal leaders during a meeting, he said that the Union government wanted to ensure that the tribals have freedom in their own lands. “By striking a decisive blow against Naxalism, the Modi government created a new environment of security, development and trust in tribal areas,” he said.

“The previous Congress government did not provide even basic amenities for the tribals. There used to be no electricity, transportation and drinking water facilities in tribal areas. But the present BJP dispensation created all the required infrastructure in all tribal villages across the country,” he added.

The BJP president also said that “our Home Minister Amit Shah is continuing with his efforts to eradicate Naxalism”.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president also interacted with students in Ghatkesar.

Replying to a question on role of youth in Viksit Bharat, he said the country’s demographic dividend was the biggest strength and that was why Modi set the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and was working with a clear vision to achieve it.