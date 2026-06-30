Centre created environment of security for tribals: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

HANAMKONDA: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said that the saffron party-led Union government has been working to end Naxalism in the country to fulfil the desire of tribal communities to have own governance in their jungles (forests).
As part of his three-day tour of Telangana, Nabin visited the Hanamkonda district and interacted with the tribal community leaders.
Addressing the tribal leaders during a meeting, he said that the Union government wanted to ensure that the tribals have freedom in their own lands. “By striking a decisive blow against Naxalism, the Modi government created a new environment of security, development and trust in tribal areas,” he said.
“The previous Congress government did not provide even basic amenities for the tribals. There used to be no electricity, transportation and drinking water facilities in tribal areas. But the present BJP dispensation created all the required infrastructure in all tribal villages across the country,” he added.
The BJP president also said that “our Home Minister Amit Shah is continuing with his efforts to eradicate Naxalism”.
Earlier in the day, the BJP president also interacted with students in Ghatkesar.
Replying to a question on role of youth in Viksit Bharat, he said the country’s demographic dividend was the biggest strength and that was why Modi set the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and was working with a clear vision to achieve it.
‘Youth should be builders of Bharat’s future’
“Modi created opportunities to integrate the youth into the journey of building a developed India,” he said.
Nabin further said that the youth must have faith in themselves, work hard, remain focused and believe that they were not just beneficiaries of India’s growth, but active builders of Bharat’s future.
He said that the country was moving from manpower to manufacturing power under the leadership of Modi and the youth should confidently say that “we will build Bharat”.
NABIN APPROACHING TG POLITICS WITH BIHAR MINDSET: CHAMALA
Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that BJP national president Nitin Nabin lacks understanding of national politics as well as Telangana history and politics. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Kiran Kumar said that the BJP leader appeared to have little knowledge about Telangana and its political history. “Even those who provided inputs to the BJP president have failed to brief him properly. Nabin seemed to be unaware of the governance record of previous governments in Telangana,” he said and suggested that the BJP leader should first understand what his party’s state and national leaders had previously said about the Kaleshwaram project.
Alleging that Nabin was approaching Telangana politics with a “Bihar mindset”, the Bhongir MP advised him to understand the distinct political and social conditions prevailing in different states before undertaking political tours. He also challenged the BJP leadership to explain how many jobs had been promised in the party’s 2014 election manifesto and how many had actually been created under the leadership of Narendra Modi.