Centre praises Telangana's 100-day sanitation campaign

HYDERABAD: The Union government has praised the state government for strengthening urban sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 by turning citizen participation into a sustained public movement through a 100-day awareness campaign.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Union Urban Development Ministry said the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign brought together communities and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), leading to improvements in cleanliness, public health and behavioural change. It said Telangana has consistently placed citizen engagement at the centre of its urban sanitation strategy and implemented the 100-Day Action Plan from June 2 to September 10, 2025, across ULBs.

According to the Ministry, 36,900 people participated in rallies covering 250 km, while 7.09 lakh households were reached through door-to-door awareness campaigns. Under the ‘Amrut Mitra – Women for Trees’ initiative, 24,708 saplings were planted with the participation of 10,704 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs). On World Environment Day, 13,488 people joined rallies spanning 113 km. Health camps were also organised for 25,386 sanitation workers.

As part of infrastructure maintenance, 18,351 km of stormwater drains and nalas were cleaned to improve drainage, reduce urban flooding and curb waterborne and vector-borne diseases, the Ministry said.

The campaign also included a public health drive under which 15.02 lakh households were sensitised on seasonal disease prevention, while 621 overhead drinking water tanks were cleaned to improve access to safe drinking water.

Highlighting the campaign’s livelihood component, the Ministry said Rs 1,045.04 crore in loans was disbursed to 8,546 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Products made by SHGs were showcased at street food festivals and melas, generating sales of Rs 77.12 lakh.