First notification for TSRTC election likely in two to three days

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has intensified preparations for its union elections, ending months of uncertainty among employees.

Sources indicate the initial election notification will likely be issued within the next two to three days. However, union leaders reiterated their demand that the corporation’s merger with the state government be completed before elections.

The joint labour commissioner, appointed as the election officer, recently met with TGSRTC management to review the election roadmap and union verification process. The management has reportedly submitted the polling station details and booth in-charge lists.

Meanwhile, union leaders urged the government to announce the official “appointed date” for the merger before elections. They warn that delaying the merger will hurt retiring employees, who risk losing out on government benefits.