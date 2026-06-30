Nearly 40 students booked in drug cases every month in Telangana this year

HYDERABAD: Official data accessed by TNIE reveals a worrying trend, with 204 students from educational institutions across Telangana booked in NDPS cases between January 1 and June 11 this year, averaging nearly 40 students every month. The figures may actually not tell the full tale, since the police do not book all students caught consuming drugs, preferring to let some off with a warning.
The students were booked under various categories, including drug consumption, peddling, drug supply and other related offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
With the number of students figuring in drug cases remaining high, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) is strengthening its focus on the demand side, while continuing its crackdown on suppliers and peddlers.
Officials said enforcement efforts over the years have largely focused on dismantling the supply chain by apprehending peddlers and suppliers. However, investigations often end with the peddlers, making it difficult to trace those operating the larger networks behind the trade.
Following an assessment of recent cases, the police have concluded that curbing demand among young users is equally important. Officials believe that reducing drug use among students through early intervention, counselling and rehabilitation will complement the ongoing action against suppliers.
According to police analysis, many students begin by smoking ganja before graduating to other narcotic substances. Officials said preventing substance abuse at the school and college level is key to stopping students from slipping into addiction.
“If we are able to stop this in schools, then we can tackle this menace. We have to prevent them from falling into addiction and send them to de-addiction centres for rehabilitation,” an official said.
Police said students identified as drug users are referred to de-addiction centres and remain under follow-up even after treatment.
Officials meet families to track drug victims’ progress
Officials conduct surprise drug tests and maintain contact with their families to monitor their progress. Repeat offenders may face fresh legal action under the NDPS Act.
“With this, there will be fear among students that if they are caught again, there will be legal consequences. Then there is a chance of change,” an official said.
As part of the follow-up, women police personnel discreetly interact with the families of students who have undergone treatment to understand whether they have resumed drug use and to assess their progress.
Officials also said drug addiction has left some victims vulnerable to other crimes. They cited instances in which women addicted to drugs were allegedly sexually exploited while intoxicated and later did not come forward to lodge complaints.
Police cited a case from Jagtial district last year in which a Class VIII girl allegedly consumed ganja with three male classmates. They alleged that the girl was sexually exploited by the boys on multiple occasions.
In another case, the son of a police employee became addicted to ganja and was admitted to a de-addiction centre, illustrating that drug addiction can affect people irrespective of their background.
According to official figures, 822 students have been booked under various categories in NDPS cases across Telangana since 2024. Of them, 192 have been sent to de-addiction centres, including 103 between January 1 and June 11 this year, reflecting the police’s increasing focus on rehabilitation alongside enforcement.
Key takeaway
204 students booked in just over five months of 2026
Nearly 40 students booked every month this year
103 students referred for de-addiction in 2026, already exceeding the 89 referred during the whole of 2025