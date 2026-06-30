Nearly 40 students booked in drug cases every month in Telangana this year

HYDERABAD: Official data accessed by TNIE reveals a worrying trend, with 204 students from educational institutions across Telangana booked in NDPS cases between January 1 and June 11 this year, averaging nearly 40 students every month. The figures may actually not tell the full tale, since the police do not book all students caught consuming drugs, preferring to let some off with a warning.

The students were booked under various categories, including drug consumption, peddling, drug supply and other related offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With the number of students figuring in drug cases remaining high, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) is strengthening its focus on the demand side, while continuing its crackdown on suppliers and peddlers.

Officials said enforcement efforts over the years have largely focused on dismantling the supply chain by apprehending peddlers and suppliers. However, investigations often end with the peddlers, making it difficult to trace those operating the larger networks behind the trade.

Following an assessment of recent cases, the police have concluded that curbing demand among young users is equally important. Officials believe that reducing drug use among students through early intervention, counselling and rehabilitation will complement the ongoing action against suppliers.

According to police analysis, many students begin by smoking ganja before graduating to other narcotic substances. Officials said preventing substance abuse at the school and college level is key to stopping students from slipping into addiction.

“If we are able to stop this in schools, then we can tackle this menace. We have to prevent them from falling into addiction and send them to de-addiction centres for rehabilitation,” an official said.

Police said students identified as drug users are referred to de-addiction centres and remain under follow-up even after treatment.