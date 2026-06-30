Telangana govt prepares plans to allocate 2BHK houses to families affected by Musi Development Project

HYDERABAD: Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday instructed officials to prepare an action plan to allocate double bedroom houses to families that are likely to be affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The minister also reaffirmed that the government will not make any compromises in providing legally mandated compensation and comprehensive rehabilitation to those whose lands are acquired. During a review meeting on land acquisition for Musi project held at the Secretariat, he stressed that every decision will be taken from a humanitarian perspective so that the lives of the poor are not adversely affected.

“Musi Riverfront Development Project will become a historic initiative that will transform the future of Telangana and reshape the landscape of Hyderabad. The project is designed to breathe new life into the Musi river while improving the quality of life for citizens through environmental conservation and sustainable urban development,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision is to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city by rejuvenating the Musi river and developing it into a hub for tourism, employment and economic growth. “The project is not just an infrastructure initiative but a commitment to providing future generations a healthier and sustainable environment,” he said.