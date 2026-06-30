Telangana govt to begin disbursing Rythu Bharosa funds from today

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: The state government will be disbursing the Rythu Bharosa amounts to farmers for the ongoing Kharif 2026–27 crop season from Tuesday with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy releasing the funds during an event to be organised at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

During a recent informal Cabinet meeting, the chief minister had decided to release the Rythu Bharosa funds from Madhira in Khammam district by conducting a massive public meeting. However, the venue has been changed to Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad due to heavy rains in Madhira.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, meanwhile, said that Bharosa amounts will be credited into the bank accounts of 73.32 lakh farmers in a phased manner. “In the first phase, Rs 2,482.02 crore will be credited into the accounts of 41.37 lakh farmers owning up to two acres of land — Rs 878.94 crore to be given to 14.65 lakh farmers who own up to one acre of land and Rs 1,603.08 crore to 26.72 lakh farmers who own more than one acre and up to two acres. The remaining eligible farmers will receive the assistance in subsequent phases,” he said.

The minister further stated that farmers who have recently received new pattadar passbooks are also eligible to receive Rythu Bharosa benefits if they submit their bank account details to their nearest Agricultural Extension Officer by July 5.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the programme was originally scheduled to have been launched during a public meeting in Madhira but has been shifted to Hyderabad due to adverse weather conditions. He said the decision was taken keeping in view the safety of farmers and the convenience of people’s representatives.