Telangana govt to invoke Revenue Recovery Act against MLA Mahipal's brother

SANGAREDDY: The state government has initiated the process to invoke the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act to recover mining dues from Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, brother of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, in connection with an illegal mining case.

Following the Congress government assuming office in early 2024, officials investigated alleged large-scale illegal mining in Rudraram, Chitkul and Lakdaram villages of Patancheru mandal.

The inquiry found that Madhusudhan Reddy had carried out unauthorised mining through two firms—M/s Santosh Sand and Granite Supply and GVR Enterprises—and failed to pay the required seigniorage fee.

According to the Mining department, the two firms had generated nearly Rs 300 crore through illegal mining.

Under mining regulations, firms found to have evaded government dues are liable to pay the seigniorage fee along with a penalty calculated on the value of the illegally extracted mineral and the royalty evaded. Based on this, the department issued demand notices seeking Rs 389 crore from Santosh Sand and Granite Supply and Rs 249 crore from GVR Enterprises.