Telangana man learns how to kill from YouTube, held for murder

KARIMNAGAR: After allegedly searching YouTube for videos on ‘how to commit murder’ and ‘making weapons’, Gangarapu Mahesh allegedly killed Paithari Mogili on the outskirts of Madipalli village in Jammikunta mandal on June 27. Officials said his search history became part of the digital trail that helped them solve the case within 48 hours.

According to ACP V Madhavi, Mahesh waited on the road to Ankushapur on the night of June 27 and attacked Mogili with an iron rod while he was returning home on a bicycle. An iron rod, blood-stained clothes, a cellphone and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered during the investigation.

Police said the motive lay in a long-standing personal dispute.

According to police, Mahesh blamed Mogili for a series of conflicts involving a married woman whom he had supported after she filed an attempted rape complaint against Mogili.

Even after being released from jail, Mogili allegedly continued to harass and insult Mahesh, leading the latter to plan the attack.

Officials also alleged that Mahesh attempted to destroy evidence after the murder. However, investigators said his online search history, along with other evidence collected during the probe, helped establish the sequence of events and strengthen the case against him.