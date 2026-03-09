CM Revanth inaugurates revamped Telangana Legislative Council building

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the renovated historic Town Hall building, which will serve as the Legislative Council hall from the forthcoming Budget session of the state Legislature.

The iconic structure once functioned as the Assembly building during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. After renovation by the state government, the 60,000 sq ft building will now host meetings of the Telangana Legislative Council.

The foundation stone for the Town Hall was laid in 1905 by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, and the construction was completed in 1913 during the reign of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Funds for the project were contributed by citizens of Hyderabad.

Before the present Assembly building was constructed, the undivided Andhra Pradesh government used the Town Hall as the Assembly building. Even after the bifurcation of the state in June 2014, the residuary Andhra Pradesh Assembly continued to hold its sessions in the same building in Hyderabad for nearly two years.