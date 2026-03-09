GHMC division: BRS leaders weigh options amidst poaching buzz

HYDERABAD: The division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations has triggered fresh political manoeuvring, with the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quietly preparing for ‘Operation Akarsh’ to attract leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). On the other hand, with the BRS facing electoral setbacks and defections in 2024, many of its local leaders are reassessing their political future.

Political circles in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri are abuzz with speculation that several BRS leaders are exploring the possibility of switching sides to remain politically relevant in their respective divisions.

Sources in the Congress, BRS and BJP said a number of BRS leaders have already begun informal lobbying with both parties, seeking assurances for tickets either in their current divisions or in new ones, depending on changes in reservations and boundaries. Many aspirants are also consulting their core supporters to assess whether joining the Congress or the BJP would offer better prospects in the next corporation elections.

The political landscape has shifted further after the state government proposed splitting GHMC into three corporations — Hyderabad with 150 divisions, Malkajgiri with 74 and Cyberabad with 76.

The reorganisation has altered several division boundaries, with rural areas added to Malkajgiri and Cyberabad and some areas included in or excluded from the Hyderabad corporation. These changes have prompted many local leaders to reassess their electoral prospects in their present divisions.

Against this backdrop, aspirants are closely analysing recent municipal election results across the state, where the Congress secured control of several municipalities and corporations. Sources said many BRS leaders are likely to make a final decision by the end of March or early April.